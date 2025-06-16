Island school troubled by people moving the goalposts — literally

School administrators ask in Errington asking public for help solving mystery

Errington Elementary School's playground is missing its soccer goalposts and puzzled officials don't know what happened to them.

Vice-principal Jenny Lunny said there was something different when she found students wandering around in the field on Monday, June 9.

"It's a piece of equipment that is heavily used by our kids, especially during our short recess and long recess," said Lunny. "We have a very dedicated group of soccer players. We came back in school on Monday and I walked on to the field and found the students standing around, confused. That's when I realized that the goalposts were gone."

Lunny went to investigate why they were missing.

"I checked our facilities if they were taken to get fixed and if they knew what happened," Lunny said. "We asked whether they had been borrowed for an event at a different field. Nobody in our district know where they've gone. We conducted a peripheral walk around the school hoping to see if somebody tipped them into the woods but we did not locate them."

Lunny believes the goalposts were taken on June 7. And they're extremely puzzled as to why anyone would steal the goalposts, as they would not be easy to take.

"They're big and liftable but it would require either two strong people or four regular people to lift them," said Lunny. The thing is we close our gate. We have lower parking lot and an upper parking lot. The gate were closed for the weekend. It is particularly confusing because, whoever stole them or took it ... I don't know what happened to it ... they would have to lift it quite a way. They have to lift it down to the end of the parking lot where the gate it is. And they would have to move it with a very significant vehicle. We are quite bewildered at this time."

Lunny said they don't know what the cost is to replace them at this time. What is more concerning for the school said Lunny is the equipment's value to the kids who look forward to playing soccer during recess.

"It has changed our short and long recess," said Lunny. "This crew of kids who are out there every single break playing soccer are not doing that for now."

The school has sent out notices to the community to anyone who have any knowledge where their goalposts are and to help recover them.

"They pretty important to us so if anybody has information or where they might be please let us know," said Lunny.

If anyone has information, please contact the school at 250-248-8446.

Oceanside RCMP has not yet been notified of the theft.