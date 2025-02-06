Island traffic stop turns drug bust after 32 grams of suspected fentanyl drops

Meth, cocaine and GHB also seized by Westshore RCMP bike unit in Langford

What began as a traffic stop by Westshore RCMP’s bike unit led to a search warrant and the seizure of a large amount of drugs and cash by police in Langford.

The bike unit initiated the traffic stop with a pick-up truck in Langford when they said they observed a small baggie of drugs fall from the passenger's person as they exited the vehicle. Suspecting the drugs to be fentanyl and observing other drug paraphernalia within the truck, the officers arrested both the passenger and driver for possession of a controlled substance.

The officers seized approximately 32 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 100 millilitres of liquid suspected to be Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), 10 grams suspected Methamphetamine, 29 grams of suspected Cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and over $2000 cash.

The evidence seized in the truck stop led officers to obtain a search warrant for the residence belonging to one of the suspects, due to suspected drug trafficking.

In the execution of the search warrant officers seized approximately 31 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 1.5 litres of suspected GHB, 39 grams of suspected methamphetamine, numerous prescription bottles they expect to be stolen, 600 pills of suspected dilaudid prescription medication, 21 grams of psilocybin and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The arrested suspects, identified as 39 and 42-year-old men, were later released. Westshore RCMP stated the incident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.