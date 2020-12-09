Island Ultrasound in Saanich closed for repairs after August flood

Island Ultrasound location in Munro Centre on Saanich Road closed due to an August flood. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

The Island Ultrasound location in Saanich will be closed through early 2021 as crews work to repair damage caused by a flood over the summer.

A sign on the door of the medical imaging office explains that “Island Ultrasound is currently closed at this location” and advises patients to contact Island Health for more information.

According to Island Health, a late-August flood at the medical imaging site in Munro Centre resulted in the facility’s closure. Ultrasound services were relocated to the Patient Care Centre at the Royal Jubilee Hospital temporarily while repair work got underway.

On Dec. 14, ultrasound services move to another interim location at 4243 Glanford Ave. until the remediation work is complete, the health authority explained. Repair work is expected to conclude early next year.

Island Health will contact any patients impacted by the relocation to provide details about their medical imaging appointment.

