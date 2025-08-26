Island, U.S. rescuers team up on cruise ship medevac near Tofino

19 Wing Comox and U.S. Coast Air Guard pluck two sick passengers of ship, fly them to hospital

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) from 19 Wing Comox and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) successfully conducted two medical evacuations from the Ruby Princess, a Princess Cruises vessel located approximately 85 kilometers south of Tofino, B.C. on Aug. 24.

Acoording to a 19 Wing media release, at approximately 9 a.m., coordinators at the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria, B.C., received a call requesting urgent medical evacuation for two patients aboard the cruise ship. Each was transported to medical facilities where they received critical care.

The operation involved simultaneous rescue efforts coordinated between Canada and the U.S., including a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and CC-295 Kingfisher aircraft from 19 Wing Comox, and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from USCG Air Station Port Angeles. The Kingfisher aircraft provided aerial oversight and coordination throughout the mission.

The USCG MH-65 Dolphin conducted the first medevac, while the Cormorant hoisted the second patient.