Island veteran denied resident rate at cemetery after late-life move

North Cowichan rejects request that Allan Waddy join family in Mountain View cemetery at discount rate

North Cowichan has denied a request from a veteran and a long-time resident of the municipality who now lives in Duncan to pay the lower resident rate for two grave spots in the veterans’ section of Mountain View Cemetery.

Council decided at its meeting on Jan. 15 to turn down the request from Allan Waddy after staff indicated that granting the request would open North Cowichan up to similar requests from non-residents that could see reduced revenue for the upkeep of the cemetery, among other concerns.

Interment fees at the municipally opened cemetery are currently $1,429 for grave plots for residents of North Cowichan, and $3,157 for non-residents, while space for cremated remains is $465 for residents and $1,036 for non-residents.

Waddy said in a letter to council that, other than the years he spent serving in the Royal Canadian Navy, he has spent most of his life in North Cowichan while paying municipal taxes.

He said that his mother became ill in 2016 and, in support of her failing health, he and his wife bought her home in neighbouring Duncan and that is their current residence.

Waddy said that his mother, who died in 2019, is interred along with his father who is also a veteran in the veteran’s section at Mountain View Cemetery, and his wife’s mother and brother are also interred in the cemetery.

“As a veteran and long-time resident of North Cowichan, I would very much like, when the time comes, to be interred with my wife in the veterans’ section of Mountain View Cemetery,” Waddy said in his letter to council.

“My request is that the honourable North Cowichan council consider providing us the North Cowichan discount for the veteran’s section in Mountain View (Cemetery).”

But staff pointed out that the fees associated with the services provided at the Mountain View Cemetery are set out in a municipal bylaw, and they are similar to how other municipally owned cemeteries in other jurisdictions are run.

“Staff are bound by these fees with no provision for waiving them under specific circumstances or situations, or applying the resident rate when a member of the public that once resided in North Cowichan no longer does at the time of purchase,” staff said in a report. “Cemeteries can maintain fairness, manage resources effectively, and ensure long-term financial sustainability by implementing a fee structure that includes resident and non-resident charges.”

Staff said that’s important for a number of reasons, including that non-resident fees can provide additional revenue to support the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery.

“As well, charging non-residents a higher fee ensures that those who haven't contributed to these costs still pay their fair share.”

Staff said that if council decided to change the bylaw to accommodate Waddy’s request, it would be open to anyone else in similar circumstances to make the same request, resulting in reduced revenue at the cemetery and leaving less space for residents.

Mayor Rob Douglas said he’s sympathetic to Waddy’s request as he was a long-time resident of North Cowichan as well as a veteran.

“My hope had been that we could provide him with the discounted rate as kind of a on-off, but staff have outlined that in order to do that, we’d have to amend the bylaw and then it would apply to all non-residents that could create some challenges down the road,” he said.

Coun. Christopher Justice said he’s like to find a way to accommodate Waddy without opening it up to everybody.

“It seems to me that Mr. Waddy really ought to be paying the resident rate,” he said.

“From what I can glean from the information available here, he has a deep history in North Cowichan and his parents are interred in the cemetery. He’s paid taxes in North Cowichan for a number of years and I don’t think he should be penalized because he now lives in Duncan which, given the complexity of our borders, could actually even be a mistake.”

The motion to deny Waddy’s request passed, with Justice opposed.