Alexandria Garcia standing at the entrance of the nursery. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Island View Nursery cleared to sell ‘less than half’ of plants following quarantine

A single plant was found with infected spores on July 3

A nursery in Saanichton got some good news on Monday after an agent with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency cleared less than half of their product for sale.

Island View Nursery was shut down and put under quarantine on July 3 after spores were found on a single plant, putting 100,000 plants at risk of being destroyed.

Alexandria Garcia, who works at the farm and whose father owns it, says that while they aren’t open in the sense that people can come in and shop around, they are able to sell some of their product that did not test positive for the spore originally.

RELATED: Island View Nursery under quarantine after single plant found with infected spores

The spore, called Phytophthora ramorum, is believed to have come via the United States after the nursery unknowingly bought the contaminated plant from a Canadian supplier on the Mainland. It is responsible for a number of plant diseases, most famously Sudden Oak Death.

The nursery is asking active customers to send them an email with their order which can then be picked up at the nursery from a secured area.

Garcia says the news is a relief for the nursery which was already feeling the pinch after two weeks with no business.

Island View Nursery supplies 2,000 landscaping companies, including many of the Peninsula’s best known gardens, municipalities and attractions. Landscapers typically buy thousands of plants in one order.

READ ALSO: Seeds of dissent growing on Peninsula farms

After the initial inspection the nursery was advised to immediately cease all plant selling activity with a 90 day quarantine period likely to be imposed which could be followed by an order to destroy all their plants.

Garcia says they were surprised to get the good news. “I feel like … the agent really wanted to help us find a way to make it work, I don’t think this is typical of them to do … so at this point we’re feeling really fortunate.”

Twelve years ago the nursery was faced with a similar situation where a spore was discovered and staff were forced to burn the entire stock.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s website states “when P. ramorum is found, the nursery site is placed under quarantine and all infected plant material is destroyed. Extensive surveys and traceforward and traceback activities are then conducted to ensure the organism has been eliminated.”

More tests are in currently being run on the plants, water and soil with results expected to come back by the end of this week or early next week.

With files from Nick Murray


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

Just Posted

More ideas come forward for Victoria’s Centennial Square

Ideas from over 1,400 residents are being presented to council

Sidney bank robbery suspect also sought in connect to Abbotsford robbery

Lucas Daryl Bradwell, 28, is known to frequent the Lower Mainland but is believed to be on Vancouver Island

Over 200 lives saved in first year at Victoria’s supervised consumption site

The Harbour celebrates its first anniversary with a report of zero deaths on site

Greater Victoria group helps low-income, at-risk seniors stay safe

Victoria chapter of 100+ Women Who Care donate $30,300 to Eldercare Foundation

Victoria businesses remain plastic-bag free, despite court ruling

Business association says no one has inquired into re-establishing the use of plastic bags

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Wolves not gnawing into Island’s prey population

Forestry practices, not predation, blamed for reduced numbers in prey animals

Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

Most Read