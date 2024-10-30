Island whale watching outfit promotes inclusivity with rainbow registry

Campbell River Whale Watching & Adventure Tours is the first whale watching company in Canada to earn 2SLGBTQIA+ accreditation

Some of the inclusive policies the company has implemented includes prominently showcasing the company's commitment to inclusiveness both in the office and online.

Campbell River Whale Watching & Adventure Tours is celebrating a milestone after it made history as the first whale-watching company in Canada to earn Rainbow Registered certification.

“This certification is about more than recognition — it’s about actively creating spaces where everyone feels safe, valued, and included," said Stephen Gabrysh, one of the tourism company's owners.

The accreditation from Canada’s 2SLGBTQIA+ Chamber of Commerce recognizes businesses that meet rigorous national standards for inclusivity towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, says the company in an Oct. 29 media release. The company has implemented inclusive practices throughout its operations, serving as a role model for other tourism operators in Canada.

"We're incredibly proud to bring this milestone to Campbell River, establishing it as a destination where inclusivity is celebrated," Gabrysh said.

Pride flags are flown on vessels throughout the year, and the company organizes an Annual Pride Harbour Cruise to raise funds for North Island Pride.

In addition, inclusivity training workshops on 2SLGBTQIA+ awareness are also provided for all employees, including seasonal staff, to foster respectful interactions. The company has also championed adding gender-neutral bathrooms at the marina, improving accommodations for guests of all gender identities.

Gabrysh noted he has been blown away by the amount of positive feedback the company has received since it starting flying the pride flags on their boats year-long.

Achieving this milestone as the first whale-watching company in Canada to earn the certification reflects the dedication of the team and the values we share as a community, said the ecotourism operator.

"We've had a history of things like rainbow sidewalks being vandalized and not always the most inclusive community," he added. "I feel like it is a really big thing for Campbell River, too."

Campbell River Whale Watching & Adventure Tours was also recognized as a Top Finalist in the Sustainable Tourism category at the Canadian Tourism Awards, said the company. This nomination highlights the company’s strong dedication to environmental responsibility and community engagement.

“Our commitment to inclusivity and sustainability goes hand in hand,” Gabrysh added. “As we grow, we aim to inspire other businesses to join us in making tourism not only environmentally conscious but also inclusive for everyone. Together, we can create experiences that benefit people and the planet.”

With this certification, Gabrysh said the company addresses a growing demand in tourism for businesses that align with the values of today’s travellers. The company said it invites guests, partners, and the wider community to celebrate this milestone, positioning Campbell River as a destination that leads with purpose, progress, and inclusion.