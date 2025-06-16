Island wildfire burning southwest of Sproat Lake shrinks, still 'held'

Labour Day Lake fire near Nahmint under control, says B.C. Wildfire Service

An aerial photo of the Nahmint Mountain fire, taken June 9, 2025, shows the out-of-control fire has grown to 23.5 hectares from its original 10 hectares. (BCWS PHOTO)

A wildfire burning at the base of Nahmint Mountain southwest of Sproat Lake has shrunk to 19 hectares and is still being held by B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) personnel.

The fire was initially estimated to be 10 hectares after it was discovered Sunday, June 8, 2025 and reported by a pilot with Vancouver Island Soaring Centre. The fire is listed on the B.C. Wildfire map as being on Beverly Main and grew to 23.5 hectares before it was held between two natural drainages on the northeast and southwest flanks.

As of June 15, 10 firefighters, two fallers and one piece of heavy equipment were responding to the fire, strengthening containment lines.

A BCWS update notes that "due to the size and steep terrain of this fire, work will be ongoing for sometime."

The fire was considered to be caused by humans. Any information related to the fire can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277 or by submitting a Natural Resource Violation online form.

Another wildfire discovered June 10 at Labour Day Lake southeast of Port Alberni is six hectares in size and considered under control. That means it is not expected to spread beyond its current perimeter.

There were 95 active fires in B.C. as of late Sunday, June 15.