Island wildlife recovery centre mourns death of beloved Snowy Owl

'Elsa' had been permanent resident in Errington for years

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre is mourning one of its most notable longtime residents.

In a special note on the centre's Facebook page, founder Robin Campbell detailed the story of Elsa, the Snowy Owl.

Campbell said the "beautiful" Elsa arrived at the centre many years ago, "near death from starvation after making the long journey from the tundra."

"She was nursed back to health through dedicated care, but after an initial recovery and release attempt, she was found again just two months later, once more suffering from severe starvation," said Campbell. "This heartbreaking cycle underscored how challenging it is for these Arctic nomads to thrive in our region, which is why Elsa had remained at the centre as a permanent resident, serving as an ambassador for her species and educating visitors about the impacts of climate and habitat pressures on wildlife until she passed away."

Campbell noted stories like Elsa’s remind us of the "vital role rehabilitation centres play in supporting these magnificent birds during irruptions. By raising awareness and supporting such facilities, we can help ensure that Snowy Owls have a fighting chance when nature forces them into unfamiliar territories."

He detailed how the owls end up on Vancouver Island:

"I’m writing to share some insights into the remarkable yet often perilous journeys of snowy owls, particularly how they sometimes venture far from their Arctic tundra homes due to challenging environmental conditions, ending up in unexpected places like Vancouver Island," he said. "Snowy owls are iconic birds of the far north, where they primarily hunt lemmings and other small mammals across vast, open landscapes. However, when poor weather conditions—such as severe storms, unusually cold snaps, or heavy snow cover—combine with a lack of food, these owls are forced to migrate southward in search of better resources. This phenomenon, known as an irruption, doesn’t happen every year but occurs irregularly. Smaller irruptions tend to take place every three to five years on average, while larger, more widespread events might happen every seven to eight years or even longer, depending on population cycles and regional factors.

"On Vancouver Island, such sightings are relatively rare, especially along the West Coast, where Snowy Owls have been documented only a handful of times. These migrations can bring hundreds or even thousands of owls south, but the unfamiliar terrain poses significant risks."

Campbell said once they arrive in areas like Vancouver Island, Snowy Owls often struggle to adapt.

"They’re not accustomed to the milder coastal climate, denser forests, or different prey availability, which can lead to rapid exhaustion and starvation. Many of these birds are found in a weakened state by concerned residents and are brought to wildlife rehabilitation centres for urgent care. These centres provide essential nutrition, medical treatment and a safe space to recover, but the owls’ lack of familiarity with the local ecosystem means survival rates can be low without intervention.

"Fly free, dear Elsa. You will be missed."