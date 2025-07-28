Island wildlife recovery centre saddened by death of beloved white raven

Rare leucistic raven 'a symbol of resilience, beauty, and connection'

The staff at Errington's North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre is mourning the death of a favourite resident.

On Monday, the centre announced via its Facebook page that Blizzard, a rare leucistic raven, had died.

"With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Blizzard," read the message on Monday. "It is with profound sadness we share the passing of Blizzard, one of our beloved leucistic ravens. Blizzard was more than just a resident at NIWRA, he was a symbol of resilience, beauty, and connection. His presence touched the hearts of staff, volunteers, and visitors from near and far. His voice was one of the most recognizable sounds on the property. The grounds will feel much quieter without him, and his absence leaves a silence we all feel deeply.

"This heartbreaking loss comes shortly after the passing of Elsa, our beautiful snowy owl. Due to the unusual timing of their deaths, our wildlife veterinarian will be preforming necropsies on both Blizzard and Elsa to help determine the cause and ensure the continued health and safety of our other residents. We will continue to share updates as we learn more. Thank you for holding Blizzard, Elsa and all of us in your thoughts during this difficult time."