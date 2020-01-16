The recent snowstorms made for a winter wonderland at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Submitted photo)

Island winter storms good news for Mount Washington

The resort received 46cm within the last 24 hours, for a total snowbase of 130 cm.

The snowstorms which battled Vancouver Island this week may not have been good news for drivers, but for those wanting to hit the slopes, the current blast of winter weather was very good news.

Overnight, Mount Washington received 34cm of snow, and within the last 24 hours, the resort received 46cm, for a total snowbase of 130 cm.

RELATED: Mount Washington sets opening day

As of Thursday, all of the runs were either open and/or groomed, with the exception of two on Boomerang and Eagle.

Last month, Mount Washington had to delay its original opening day of Dec. 6 due to lack of snow. It opened on Dec. 20 with limited Nordic operations. The base snowfall at that time was 62cm.

Currently, the snow continues to fall, with temperatures hovering around -8C with a wind of 14 km/h.

For up-to-date conditions, visit www.mountwashington.ca.


