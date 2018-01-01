Island’s first baby of 2018 born in Nanaimo

In Victoria, a homebirth ranks a newborn baby girl number two for the new year

British Columbia’s New Years baby came at exactly midnight, a baby girl born to a family in Surrey, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.

British Columbia's #NewYearsBaby is a girl! Born at Surrey Memorial Hospital 12:00:09am weighing 8lbs 7oz. Congrats to the family! @Fraserhealth pic.twitter.com/uXMS2J4bUe — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2018

Shortly after, at 1:23 a.m., Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2018 was born to a Nanaimo family weighing 9 lbs. 11 oz. at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Vancouver Island's first baby of 2018 arrived at 1:23 this morning at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, weighing 9 pounds 11 ounces. Congrats to the proud parents and their families! #newyearbaby #VancouverIsland #nanaimo — Island Health (@VanIslandHealth) January 1, 2018

In Victoria, a newborn baby girl waited it out until 4:53 a.m. when she was born to her parents at home. The 8 lbs. 4 oz. baby is healthy after a visit to Victoria General Hospital.

The New Years babies are always the first symbol of a new year, according to the ministry of health, more than 44,000 babies are expected to be born in British Columbia in 2018.

