Island’s first baby of 2018 born in Nanaimo

In Victoria, a homebirth ranks a newborn baby girl number two for the new year

British Columbia’s New Years baby came at exactly midnight, a baby girl born to a family in Surrey, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.

Shortly after, at 1:23 a.m., Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2018 was born to a Nanaimo family weighing 9 lbs. 11 oz. at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

In Victoria, a newborn baby girl waited it out until 4:53 a.m. when she was born to her parents at home. The 8 lbs. 4 oz. baby is healthy after a visit to Victoria General Hospital.

The New Years babies are always the first symbol of a new year, according to the ministry of health, more than 44,000 babies are expected to be born in British Columbia in 2018.

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

