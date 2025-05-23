Island's Mosaic Forest Management unveils 2025 Wildfire Prevention Strategy

After an early May fire that began on private lands Managed by Mosaic Forest Management grew to three hectares, Mosaic has released its 2025 Wildfire Preparedness Plan.

“When it comes to wildfire, uncertainty is the only certainty,” said Steve Mjaaland, Mosaic’s manager of forest protection. “As a responsible landowner and neighbour, Mosaic is committed to fortifying all lines of defence to help ensure the safety of our communities, landscapes, and resources.”

According to the plan's fact sheet, there were 41 total wildfires caused on Mosaic-operated land, with 70 per cent of them person-caused, while 30 per cent were caused by lightning. The person-caused fires were caused by open burning, vehicle and engine use, industrial activity, fireworks, and discarding burning items (such as cigarettes).

Mosaic says the company will reduce the risk of person-caused wildfires by restricting recreational access to backcountry areas or installing campfire bans on not-for-profit public campsites, depending on the wildfire danger rating.

While the campsites are likely to remain open, Mosaic asks people to never have a campfire during a ban. If there is not a ban, the company asks campers to make sure the fire is fully extinguished before leaving fires unattended and to report wildfires immediately.

Mosaic has invested in developing its wildfire management program, working with the Provincial Wildfire Response program. Together, they carry out daily aerial and ground-based surveillance and will help with helicopter-based rapid attacks on fires, while staging 100 all-terrain fire trucks. Additionally, Mosaic has equipment depots stocked with pumps and hoses throughout Mosaic's lands. Mosaic is also training crews as the initial attackers against wildfires.

The full plan can be read on their website.