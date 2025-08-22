Update: New venue found for Sean Feucht Kelowna area show

Feucht was recently denied special events permits for scheduled appearances in West Kelowna and Abbotsford

A new location has been found for Sean Feucht's show in the Kelowna area.

In a post to social media accounts, the free event will be held on a property located at 11700 Greystokes Road in Joe Rich.

BC Assessment lists the property at 26 acres.

The city tried to sabotage this by cancelling us last minute - so I need YOUR HELP to spread the word!!! SHARE and RT! #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/tvc3JlOo04 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 22, 2025

American Christian musician Sean Feucht will bring his show to the Okanagan on Saturday (Aug. 23).

"We have 3 potential locations for Saturday. Just verifying a few things on which would be best," a post on Feucht's Facebook page states, which indicates that the concert would run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The message is also on Feucht's X account.

We have 3 potential locations for Saturday. Just verifying a few things on which would be best.😉



It WILL happen! Stay tuned for details! — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 22, 2025

Feucht was recently denied special events permits for scheduled appearances in West Kelowna and Abbotsford.

At an Aug. 20 media conference, West Kelowna chief administrative officer Ron Bowles said that after consultation with the RCMP and the fire department, the safety and security plan could not address the number of people who were expected to arrive at Memorial Park on Saturday.

Approximately 2,000 people were planning to attend the event, and about 1,000 protesters were also expected to show up.

"We rely on our professionals at the city of West Kelowna to give us expert advice," Bowles said. "They did in this case...so we are unable to issue a permit."

Feucht's Facebook post urges fans to stay tuned for details adding that the event will happen.