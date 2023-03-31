Oak Bay council plans to consider pursuing options for regulating private property maintenance after a resident raised the alarm over a neighbourhood house as a safety risk. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘It’s a disgrace’: Oak Bay resident demands action to clean up derelict homes

Council asks staff to look into the issue across all of Oak Bay

Oak Bay is delving into the issue of derelict properties after a resident sounded the alarm over a home on Beach Drive.

Michael Stevulak told council a home in the neighbourhood has been an issue for several years with police and fire officials being called to inspect it.

“I see the frustration of the police department, the fire department in dealing with the particular one beside me,” Stevulak said. “They have no teeth to deal with the problems there.”

“It’s a disgrace …. and there’s more than one. I would like to encourage Oak Bay that they should work to adopt a bylaw.”

Council agreed during its March 27 meeting to have staff bring back a “new initiative impact assessment on options for regulating private property maintenance.”

Council members were careful to note the goal is not to create a bylaw mandating someone mow a lawn or, for example, uphold the Oak Bay urban legend of banning clotheslines.

Coun. Hazel Braithwaite, who spurred the conversation with a motion later in the meeting, said she recalls the resident airing worries about that neighbourhood prior to 2018.

“I don’t know what other municipalities do in this respect, but do feel for residents living near derelict houses,” Braithwaite said.

Council members specifically noted if they did embark on a bylaw, it would be to address health and safety concerns.

“If we have five or 10 locations in our municipality – which I don’t know if we do or not but we could – look at the strain there is on the resources we have, which are small to begin with,” Braithwaite said.

Council meets most Mondays at 6 p.m. at 2167 Oak Bay Ave. Find agenda and attendance options, including in-person or phone-in, online at oakbay.civicweb.net/portal.

