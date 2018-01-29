It’s a wet week for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting between 70-100mm of rain to fall over East Vancouver Island today

If it’s not already raining in your community, prepare yourself for some precipitation.

A rainfall warning from Environment Canada is in effect for most of Vancouver Island as heavy rain continues to fall. This moisture-laden frontal system is moving over the south coast today, bringing with it up to 100mm of rain for East Vancouver Island.

The heavy rain is expected to taper off this morning or afternoon, but showers remain in the forecast and it doesn’t look much different over the next seven days with periods of rain across the entire Island during that time.

There is a risk of flash floods and water pooling in some areas, with the potential for localized flooding in some low-lying areas. Residents and motorists should be on the lookout for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Earlier this morning a Nanaimo-area woman had to be rescued after a mudslide washed out part of a road between Lantzville and Nanoose Bay.

READ MORE: Woman rescued after mudslide in Lantzville

Previous story
Kindergarten registration starts Monday in Victoria
Next story
Bridge closure causes traffic mess in Victoria’s western approaches

Just Posted

Lots to see at Victoria Health Show

The 27th annual show runs all weekend at Pearkes Rec Centre

UPDATE: ‘My husband is my hero’

Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Kindergarten registration starts Monday in Victoria

Be aware, kindergarten registration model has changed

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Last day for Victoria Health Show

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

It’s a wet week for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting between 70-100mm of rain to fall over East Vancouver Island today

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing

Drivers fined for operating without insurance, background checks

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader

Ran for party in 2017

Most Read