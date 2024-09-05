 Skip to content
It’s illegal: Don’t fly drones near airport flight path, B.C. police warn

Delta police investigating "illegal, extremely dangerous" drone flights on Sept. 2 and 3
James Smith
Delta police are investigating drone flights on Sept. 2 and 3 that encroached on the flight path of Vancouver International Airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police in Delta are investigating recent drone flights over North Delta they say posed a risk to local air traffic.

In a post to the department's social media channels on Sept. 4, Delta police said that on the two days prior an unknown individual had flown a drone at an altitude of 3,500 feet in the flight path of Vancouver International Airport.

"This is illegal, extremely dangerous, and poses a serious risk to the safety of passengers, airline crews, and people on the ground," the department said in its post.

"Flying drones in restricted airspace is a major threat to aviation and could result in devastating consequences."

Police are actively investigating the incidents and say they will pursue charges if a suspect is identified.

Anyone with information about these drone flights is asked to contact the Delta Police Department by calling 604-946-4411.

