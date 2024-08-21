'It's not funny': Tires flying off as lug-nut loosener stalks B.C. town

Kimberley RCMP detachment asking for surveillance footage after about 10 instances reported

The Kimberley RCMP are investigating after receiving more reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles.

Detachment Commander Sgt. Steven Woodcox told the Bulletin there's now been up to 10 instances of this happening from when they were initially reported in July, adding they're now not all in Townsite, with some happening around town, for instance on Wallinger and in the Platzl.

One resident posted in the Kimberley Cork Board Facebook page asking if anyone around the Trail Street area of town has surveillance cameras, after they had a tire fly off on the high way near Nanton, Alta. They told the Bulletin it cost $1300 to fix.

"If someone is identified, this could lead to serious charges," Woodcox said. "This could cause serious harm."

Woodcox mentioned he'd heard rumours that this could potentially stem from a trend that has circulated on and off on the TikTok social media platform over the past five years or so.

"If this is some sort of a prank, it's not funny," he said. "Who ever’s doing this out there needs to stop before someone gets hurt. This isn’t funny, this is putting people’s lives in danger."

At the very least this could lead to charges of mischief, and if it was proven to cause an accident leading to injury or death, the charges would be much more severe.

"Our concern is you leave hour house and and hit the high way at a high rate of speed and who knows what will happen," Woodcox said.

The RCMP are asking anyone who has surveillance cameras to check their footage for any evidence of this occurring, and if they do, to immediately report it to the police. Woodcox said the RCMP have done some door-to-door canvassing and that some residents have been doing so as well.

If you have any information that could aid the RCMP in their investigation, you can reach them at 250-427-4811.