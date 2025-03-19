It's not time to switch to summer tires yet in B.C.: Road safety campaign

Road Safety At Work urges British Columbians to keep their winter tires on despite the warming spring weather

Designated routes where winter tires and chains are required between October 1 to March 31 and where those dates may be extended to between October 1 to April 30.

With the first day of spring on Thursday (March 20), drivers in B.C. may be thinking of switching out their winter tires, but a road safety campaign says it's not yet the time.

Road Safety At Work advises against the swap so early in the season – and some highways in B.C. even require drivers to keep their winters on until the end of April. Road Safety At Work, which manages the annual winter driving safety campaign formerly known as Shift Into Winter, provides free tools and resources that can help prevent driving-related crashes and injuries.

Regardless of the route, Road Safety At Work program director Trace Acres said the best safety decision is to keep using winter tires until temperatures consistently stay above 7 C. Acres said this weather can be convincingly warm, but the cold nights are very much still in effect.

“Weather can be deceptive at this time of year,” he says. “Even though spring may be in the air, cold nights can lead to morning frost, snow, or slippery roads.”

Unlike stiff summer tread, winter tires remain flexible and grip onto roads during freezing temperatures. In case of black ice, heavy snow or rain fall, Acres advises to not give into the warm weather for the sake of yourself and your passengers.

Exercising cold weather best practices should continue the the coming weeks, which includes driving slower, giving yourself plenty of clearance in-between cars and keeping your windshield fluid topped up.

According to Road Safety At Work, work-related crashes are the leading cause of traumatic workplace death in B.C.