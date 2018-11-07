Kenzen Karate owners Richard Mosdell and Nick Smith have received dozens of phone calls from concerned Greater Victoria residents regarding credit card charges to a “Kaizen Martial Arts,” which is unrelated. Travis Paterson/News Staff

‘It’s not us,’ local karate club caught in pot shop mix-up

Kenzen Karate name mistaken for account linked to Victoria pot shop

It has been an interesting few weeks for the owners at Kenzen Karate in Saanich.

Since October the two co-owners, Nick Smith and Richard Mosdell, began to receive calls from confused residents about credit card charges.

Smith confirmed dozens of people have called regarding charges to a different martial arts business they’ve mistakenly confused with Kenzen Karate. The callers were not among Kenzen’s 200 club members.

“It’s not us,” said Smith. “We sound similar in name and we have received dozens of phone calls, at least one or two a day about this.”

It was later discovered by the Victoria News that the charges on the callers’ credit card bills were for a similarly named business, Kaizen Martial Arts in Victoria. Kaizen Martial Arts, it turns out, is the account name of Pineapple Express dispensary on Esquimalt Road.

Pineapple Express owners wouldn’t comment but it is confirmed Kaizen is linked to the dispensary.

Kenzen Karate has been open since September 2014 in a space rented below the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s facility on West Saanich Road.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Police looking to identify man allegedly using stolen credit cards
Next story
New Canadian Tire store rolls out in North Saanich with grand opening

Just Posted

‘It’s not us,’ local karate club caught in pot shop mix-up

Kenzen Karate name mistaken for account linked to Victoria pot shop

Sidney resident wins $1 million Maxmillion prize

Greater Victoria woman is the 28th British Columbian Lotto Max winner in 2018

Veterinarian warns dog owners of leptospirosis in Greater Victoria

Bacteria can be life-threatening

Weapon-wielding thief pinches poppy donation box

VicPD asks for public assistance in finding suspect

Victoria naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva as treatment surrenders her licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for first time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

West Coast urging DFO to consult more before shutting down sports fishery

Ucluelet-area MP says government needs to consider the community while saving the orcas

GoFundMe set up for family of Vancouver Island University student who died in fall

Spencer Stone Shutes died Monday at VIU’s Nanaimo campus

Most Read