Izman Creek blaze north of Lytton being held, no longer a wildfire of note

Update:
The evacuation alerts issued on July 1 due to the Izman Creek Wildfire have now been rescinded to All Clear as of Wednesday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m.
The All Clear notice affects the following properties in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country):
3965 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
4275 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
4461 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
As well as:
5700 Laluwissin Creek FSR
3849 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
5245 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
5565 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
5645 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
5685 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
5989 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
5997 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
5999 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12
Original:
The Izman Creek wildfire is now being held.
On Tuesday, July 8, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) updated the blaze to being held at 6:45 p.m., after there was no growth despite increased winds produced by a new cold front. Being held means "based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary," according to BCWS.
As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, BCWS has declared the fire is no longer a wildfire of note. Wednesday's update will be BCWS' last daily report.
North Flank
Heavy equipment crews have constructed a contingency line from the Laluwissin Forest Service Road to a natural fuel break formed by a talus slope. Crews have also constructed two helipads to ensure safe and efficient fireline access and egress. Additionally, a water delivery system has also been placed for direct attack methods.
Laluwissin FSR from the start to the 5.8 km mark remains closed until further notice.
South Flank
Crews have also established a helipad while crews continue direct attack efforts, working 100 feet in from the fire perimeter and continuing to push east.
West Flank
Same as the south flank, crews continue their direct attack efforts, working 100 feet in from the fire perimeter. Also, structure protection crews are beginning to demobilize in the area.
East Flank
Aviation crews are continuing bucketing methods while possible to prevent the blaze from moving east in a high-elevation terrain area.
BCWS currently has an incident management team, three unit crews, one attack crew, multiple single resources, five helicopters, and nine pieces of heavy equipment on scene.
Despite now being held, evacuation orders remain in place for 3 addressed properties in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country):
As well as evacuation alerts for:
The Izman Creek wildfire was discovered on Canada Day (Tuesday, July 1), igniting after a wheel fell off an RCMP trailer, senior media relations Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirmed to Black Press Media on July 3.
The blaze is currently an estimated 242.8 hectares in size.