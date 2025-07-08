Izman Creek fire near Lytton is B.C.'s only wildfire of note

As of July 7 fire had grown to 242.8 hectares, with three properties under an evacuation order

The Izman Creek wildfire on Highway 12 between Lytton and Lillooet, pictured on July 1, the day it started.

One of two wildfires that started near Lytton in Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Area “I” last week is now under control, while the other — burning along Highway 12 — had grown to 242.8 hectares as of Monday, July 7 and is still classed as out of control.

The Izman Creek wildfire — which was discovered on July 1 — was the province’s only Wildfire of Note as of July 7. As of that date, Lytton First Nation had evacuation alerts in place for the Spintlum Flats 3, Lytton 3A, and Lytton 32 reserves, while the TNRD had an evacuation alert in place for nine properties on Highway 12 and Laluwissin Creek FSR and an evacuation order in place for three properties at 3965, 4275, and 4461 Lytton-Lillooet Highway 12.

On July 3, RCMP senior media relations officer Kris Clark confirmed to Black Press Media that the fire started on July 1 after a wheel fell off an RCMP trailer.

He said that the RCMP's underwater recovery team was in the area to conduct a search for a missing swimmer in Seton Lake, and was heading back to the Lower Mainland on Canada Day when the equipment failure happened.

Clark said it appears the right-side wheel of an RCMP trailer ejected from the trailer and caused a fire in a grass-filled ditch just off Highway 12. The officers stopped to attempt to put out the fire with their fire extinguisher, "but the conditions were not favourable and they were unable to contain the fire," Clark said. He added that BCWS was notified immediately, and a crew was sent out to work on the fire.

"This is a tremendously unfortunate set of circumstances that demonstrates the need for extreme caution and fire awareness during our long wildfire season," Clark said.

On July 7, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said that fire behaviour was minimal, but noted that the temperature in the region was expected to hit 35 C on July 7. An approaching cold front was expected to bring strong winds to the area, with cooler temperatures prevailing later in the week.

Three unit crews, an initial attack crew, and multiple single resources were responding to the fire, along with five helicopters and seven pieces of heavy equipment. Structure protection crews were also on scene.

Highway 12 between Lytton and Lillooet, which was closed for a time on July 1, has reopened fully to all traffic, but smoke may be visible from the highway and from surrounding communities. Travellers should check www.drivebc.ca for up-to-date road conditions and highway closures.

The Nikaia Creek wildfire was discovered on June 30, across the Fraser River from Lytton in the westside area, and grew to nearly six hectares before being brought under control. BC Wildfire Service says that the fire was human-caused, although the precise cause has not yet been determined.

The fire prompted the TNRD to issue evacuation orders for two properties on Spencer Road South; the orders have since been rescinded. Lytton First Nation issued an evacuation alert for four reserves that were impacted, and these were downgraded to all clear on July 3.

The fire started four years to the day after the Lytton Creek fire destroyed 90 per cent of the homes and businesses in downtown Lytton, as well as multiple properties in TNRD Area “I” and within Lytton First Nation. Two people were killed in that fire.

The quick response of community members, Lytton First Nation, and contractors working on a nearby highway project, along with BCWS crews, to the Nikaia Creek wildfire was praised by locals, for whom the 2021 wildfire is still fresh. BCWS reported that in addition to their own resources, Lytton First Nation had supplied a water tender, and a crew to conduct proactive fuel mitigation work on properties in the vicinity of the fire.

“Huge shout-out to everyone who showed up last night to help get the fire under control,” wrote one person on Facebook on July 1. “It's great to see more community members getting equipped with a water tanks in pickups and being able to show up quickly. It was fantastic to see how setup LFN is to respond quickly to an event like this — water truck and all!”

For more information about the Izman Creek wildfire, and the wildfire situation throughout the province, visit the BC Wildfire Service website at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status. You can also download the free BCWS app, available for Apple and Android products.

With files from Lauren Collins.