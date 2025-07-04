Izman Creek wildfire north of Lytton now 155 hectares in size

The blaze that started on Canada Day is the only wildfire of note in the province

The only wildfire of note currently in the province has grown to an estimated 155 hectares in size.

As of Thursday afternoon (July 3), BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) updated the Izman Creek wildfire, north of Lytton, stating a growth of approximately 25 hectares.

Also on Thursday, RCMP senior media relations officer Kris Clark confirmed to Black Press Media that the RCMP caused the blaze after a wheel fell off a trailer. The fire was sparked on Tuesday, July 1.

BCWS stated that the fire was showing Rank 2 behaviour on July 3, meaning "a visible surface fire with a slow rate of spread." Different fire ranks can be found on the provincial government website.

There are currently three unit crews, two structure protection crews, and one initial attack crew, as well as many single resources and two helicopters on scene battling the blaze.

An evacuation order, issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) remains in place for the following three properties:

3965 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12;

4275 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12;

4461 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12.

This means the residents of these addressed should be out of their homes and must not return until the order is lifted.

Additionally, two evacuation alerts remain in effect. According to the TNRD, the following nine properties are on alert, meaning the residents should be prepared to leave at any time:

5700 Laluwissin Creek FSR;

3849 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12;

5245 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12;

5565 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12;

5645 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12;

5685 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12;

5989 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12;

5997 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12;

5999 Lytton-Lillooet Hwy 12.

The second evacuation alert was issued by Lytton First Nation and is in place for Spintlum Flats 3, Lytton 3A and Lytton 32.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory statement as smoke from the blaze is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

"Despite significant precipitation in the Northeast, continued smoke impacts are predicted today," stated the government weather agency. "In the Fraser Canyon, smoke from the Izman Creek wildfire is impacting Lytton and surrounding areas."

The fire remains out of control.