James Bay Library celebrates first anniversary with new art installation

Students and members of the public gathered at the sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Library Branch to celebrate the first anniversary of the branch’s opening.

To commemorate the occasion, a new art installation created by artist-in-residence Luke Ramsey and students from South Park Elementary School was unveiled.

“Drawing Branches” began to come together in the summer and fall of 2018, when Ramsey hosted drop-in drawing sessions with students at the library. Together, the group created drawings which took shape like branches on a tree. Each section of the final shape is a collaged selection of these drawings.

“What better way to celebrate the first anniversary of the sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Branch than with original art created in collaboration with local youth,” said Acting Mayor Sarah Potts in a statement. “Luke Ramsey’s Drawing Branches reflects the important role this library branch serves as a creative hub for the community.”

Since opening over 15,000 items have been circulated through the library branch, with 17,407 internet sessions and 1,606 new library members.

“The sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Branch has exceeded our expectations,” said Maureen Sawa, GVPL CEO. “It is truly a community hub and a showcase of local creativity.”

