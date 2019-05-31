“Drawing branches” by Luke Ramsay was installed at the sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Branch library to mark the branch’s one-year-anniversary since opening (File submitted/ GVPL)

James Bay Library celebrates first anniversary with new art installation

Students worked with artist-in-residence Luke Ramsay on a commemorative project

Students and members of the public gathered at the sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Library Branch to celebrate the first anniversary of the branch’s opening.

To commemorate the occasion, a new art installation created by artist-in-residence Luke Ramsey and students from South Park Elementary School was unveiled.

WATCH: Grand opening of the sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Branch Library

“Drawing Branches” began to come together in the summer and fall of 2018, when Ramsey hosted drop-in drawing sessions with students at the library. Together, the group created drawings which took shape like branches on a tree. Each section of the final shape is a collaged selection of these drawings.

“What better way to celebrate the first anniversary of the sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Branch than with original art created in collaboration with local youth,” said Acting Mayor Sarah Potts in a statement. “Luke Ramsey’s Drawing Branches reflects the important role this library branch serves as a creative hub for the community.”

ALSO READ: Victoria looks to replace Central Library branch

Since opening over 15,000 items have been circulated through the library branch, with 17,407 internet sessions and 1,606 new library members.

“The sxʷeŋxʷəŋ təŋəxʷ James Bay Branch has exceeded our expectations,” said Maureen Sawa, GVPL CEO. “It is truly a community hub and a showcase of local creativity.”

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of young Saanich couple
Next story
Developers could get a break on development cost charges in Saanich

Just Posted

Grocers come together to launch Victoria Foundation’s Island Food Caring campaign

Campaign supports the Food Rescue Project

Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Island View Beach in Central Saanich

Can you identify a beast with a crocodile head, slimy skin, and teeth growing from its tail?

Garbage blamed for three Langford bear sightings in three hours

All three sightings near Happy Valley area

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of young Saanich couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

James Bay Library celebrates first anniversary with new art installation

Students worked with artist-in-residence Luke Ramsay on a commemorative project

VIDEO: Super Hero Bike Parade pedals down Moss Street

More than 300 students from Sir James Douglas took part

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Across the province, nearly half public board members are women, 20 per cent in private sector

In 2017, 41 per cent of public board members were women

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

PHOTOS: Brain tumour walk fills UVic pathways to raise awareness

Hundreds walked the park May 26 for the 24th annual Brain Tumour… Continue reading

2019 Cycle of Life Tour looking for volunteers

Last year, the event had 60 volunteers who collectively gave over 650 hours during the weekend

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Most Read