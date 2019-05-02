Jamie Hammond

Jamie Hammond wins Liberal nomination in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

Lawyer David Merner running for Greens; NDP going with incumbent Randall Garrison

Retired Canadian Forces colonel Jamie Hammond has won the Liberal nomination in the riding of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, where he will challenge NDP incumbent MP Randall Garrison.

Hammond spent 28 years in the military, served as private secretary to two lieutenant governors and was the assistant deputy minister for International Strategy and Competitiveness with the provincial government.

Hammond questions Garrison’s connection to the causes that matter in the riding, and the ability to get funding and government programs in place.

“I think any MP still has to be strong and effective in doing the doable and not let partisan things get in the way,” he said.

“There’s a real chance and real momentum to make a difference here. I do think the (Liberal) government is going in the right direction.”

Hammond said his top three priorities are providing a stronger voice in Ottawa, ocean-related issues, and transportation infrastructure.

RELATED: Election battle in Sooke could ‘come down to the wire’

Garrison was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015.

He is the LGBT issues critic for the NDP and serves as the party’s critic for National Defence.

Garrison’s main issues have centered around the Northern Gateway pipeline and protecting the B.C. coast from oil spills.

In the 2015 federal election, the NDP won Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke by more than 5,200 votes.

RELATED: Merner set to run for federal Green Party

David Merner, a Liberal candidate in 2015, will run for the Green Party this time.

Merner, nominated last October, said he was disillusioned by how many promises the Liberals have broken. He said the purchase of the Kinder Morgan pipeline was the last straw.

“Integrity is crucial,” said Merner in a statement last fall. “The Trudeau Liberals have broken a very long list of core campaign commitments, so I decided to leave the Liberals after 34 years of volunteering. I am hugely impressed by Elizabeth May and the Green team, and I am looking forward to turning Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke Green.”

The federal election is Oct. 21.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation
Next story
Missing: Dog fell out of car in McKenzie interchange area

Just Posted

Witnesses sought after random assault in Victoria leaves two women in their 60s with serious injuries

Investigation reveals man named ‘Royce’ sang duet with suspect at Paparazzi nightclub night of assault

Missing: Dog fell out of car in McKenzie interchange area

Victoria woman pleads for safe return of two-year-old black and tan doberman named “Reina”

Man arrested for arson after Saanich house fire

Police investigations lead to arrest of 24-year-old Saanich man associated with residence

Grade 4 students lobby to return Peninsula park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Counter protests crop up in response to tonight’s anti-SOGI event in Oak Bay

Oak Bay mayor, SD61 trustee and LGBTQ+ groups host events around community

VIDEO: Victoria’s weekly speakeasy offers prohibition-era fun

Victoria Event Centre’s speakeasy nights ‘the bee’s knees’ for 1920s’ lovers

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Most Read