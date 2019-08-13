Upon arrival at Swartz Bay terminal, traffic on the main car deck was discharged as normal but those on the upper deck had to back off the ship after the vessel turned around. (Charlotte Prong photo)

Jammed ferry door forces cars to back off vessel

Saturday mechanical issues resulted in two-hour unloading for some BC Ferries passengers

Passengers on BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel had to do some skilled maneuvering on Saturday morning after one of the ferry’s doors — called a visor — got stuck.

“We had to spin the ship around and then the vehicles had to drive off backwards,” said Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs with BC Ferries.

READ ALSO: New hop on, hop off electric boat tours coming to Victoria's Inner Harbour

Upon arrival at Swartz Bay terminal, traffic on the main car deck was discharged as normal but those on the upper deck had to back off the ship after the vessel turned around. Marshall said it took approximately two hours for everyone to unload.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries cancels some sailings between Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen on Sunday

The delay caused one round trip sailing to be cancelled that day but the vessel was repaired and running normally by 3 p.m. the same day.

Marshall says incidents like this are very rare but have happened before.

“We sail about 170,000 sailings a year, so every once in a while you have a hiccup,” she said.


