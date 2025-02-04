Jarrod Bacon charged in Fort Nelson shooting that sent 1 to hospital

Bacon, 41, is 1 of 2 men charged in the shooting

Jarrod Bacon, formerly of Abbotsford, is one of two men charged in a Fort Nelson shooting that left one person injured.

Bacon, 41, faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the Jan. 29 shooting that sent one person to hospital. John Chasse, 41, is also charged with assault. Both men remain in custody.

Bacon, one of B.C.'s infamous Bacon brothers, was a former key player in the Red Scorpions gang.

In the initial news release on Jan. 31, Northern Rockies RCMP said officers were called to an "incident" in front of a local business.

The following day, RCMP said two people were arrested in connection with a shooting in front of a business in the 5000 block of 51st Avenue in Fort Nelson on Jan. 29. Police said the shooting was targeted.

One of the suspects was arrested in the evening of Jan. 31 after a traffic stop. Later that evening, police searched a home in the 4600 block of 49th Avenue in Fort Nelson and the second suspect was arrested.

Bacon was previously sentenced in May 2012 to a 14-year prison term for conspiracy to traffic cocaine when he was living in Abbotsford.

That left him with another nine years after credit for time already served was taken into account.

He was first given statutory release in February 2017, but that was revoked when he breached his conditions and was arrested for being in a strip club with another offender known to police.

Bacon was again released in June 2018, but that, too, was suspended after he tested positive for cocaine. He was then released for the third time in August 2022.

Bacon's brother Jamie was sentenced in 2020 and to 18 years in prison for one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit murder in a separate case involving the shooting of a man who survived an attack on Dec. 31, 2008.

A third Bacon brother – Jonathan – was killed in a targeted hit in Kelowna in August 2011.