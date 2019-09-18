Jeff McArthur suspends Sooke council bid

Former Mountie second candidate to withdraw from race

Jeff McArthur

Jeff McArthur suspended his campaign Wednesday for a Sooke council seat left vacant by the death of Coun. Brenda Parkinson.

McArthur, a retired RCMP officer, said he needs to deal with family issues that “require my full and immediate attention.”

“As my name will still appear on the ballot, this may cause confusion for some voters. I apologize to the citizens of Sooke for this situation and would urge them to seek out other candidates (to support),” McArthur said in a statement to the Sooke News Mirror.

RELATED: Ten candidates will run in Sooke byelection

Upon retiring from the RCMP this summer, McArthur chose to remain in Sooke where he has expressed his intention to work toward helping address homelessness and environmental issues.

McArthur is the second candidate to step down as a candidate.

Earlier this month, Kenneth Robar withdrew from the race, citing health concerns.

Advance voting for the byelection runs through Sept. 25.

Election day is Sept. 28.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Break out the tiki torches: Open fires allowed again in B.C.’s coastal region

Just Posted

VicPD arrests man allegedly armed with knife near Royal Jubilee Hospital

Man was arrested without incident

Saanich brings Uptown-Douglas Corridor draft plan to the public

Feedback from residents will help finalize the plan

Lane closures in effect on Island Highway in View Royal

Expect delays on Island Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Truck involved in Malahat crash had no insurance

Driver faces charges of driving without due care and attention, no insurance for Monday’s crash

Rickter Scale: Downtown’s uneasy streets

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Sealand was much more than killer whales, says ex-employee

Former Sealasd trainer revisits Sealand of the Pacific in talk

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Break out the tiki torches: Open fires allowed again in B.C.’s coastal region

All open fires allowed effective at noon on Sept. 18

UPDATED: Hundreds gather to reflect and remember UVic students killed in bus crash

Campus community invited to reflect, support one another

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Most Read