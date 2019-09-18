Jeff McArthur suspends Sooke council bid

Former Mountie second candidate to withdraw from race

Jeff McArthur suspended his campaign Wednesday for a Sooke council seat left vacant by the death of Coun. Brenda Parkinson.

McArthur, a retired RCMP officer, said he needs to deal with family issues that “require my full and immediate attention.”

“As my name will still appear on the ballot, this may cause confusion for some voters. I apologize to the citizens of Sooke for this situation and would urge them to seek out other candidates (to support),” McArthur said in a statement to the Sooke News Mirror.

RELATED: Ten candidates will run in Sooke byelection

Upon retiring from the RCMP this summer, McArthur chose to remain in Sooke where he has expressed his intention to work toward helping address homelessness and environmental issues.

McArthur is the second candidate to step down as a candidate.

Earlier this month, Kenneth Robar withdrew from the race, citing health concerns.

Advance voting for the byelection runs through Sept. 25.

Election day is Sept. 28.



mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter