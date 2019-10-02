Jessica Peeling has not returned to her home in Oak Bay and officers, after following up on various leads, have reason to believe she may be in the downtown Victoria area. (Black Press File Photo)

Jessica Peeling missing from Oak Bay

Police seek public help to locate her

Oak Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman after receiving a report on Sept. 30 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Jessica Peeling has not returned to her home in Oak Bay and officers, after following up on various leads, have reason to believe she may be in the downtown Victoria area.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police nab prolific offender in stolen Saanich work truck

Victoria PD and all neighbouring police jurisdictions have been notified.

Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties stated police have no reason to believe any foul play has occurred, but would like to connect with Peeling to ensure her well-being.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police bring woman spotted walking in hospital pyjamas back to shore

If you have information on where Peeling currently is call 250-592-2424.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Island Health administrator appointed to troubled Comox seniors’ home
Next story
Questions circulate on Sooke voting irregularities

Just Posted

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Jessica Peeling missing from Oak Bay

Police seek public help to locate her

Vancouver Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national averages

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.1 litres of alcohol per year

Greater Victoria crime rate up 7% in 2018: Vital Signs report

Total crime rate down 50 per cent since 1998

Giant Babadook puppet marches in Pride parade, student climate strike

‘Baba do something about climate change,” read Babadook’s climate march sign

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

Island Health administrator appointed to troubled Comox seniors’ home

The Island Health board of directors has appointed a temporary administrator to… Continue reading

Most Read