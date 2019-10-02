Jessica Peeling missing from Oak Bay

Police seek public help to locate her

Oak Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman after receiving a report on Sept. 30 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Jessica Peeling has not returned to her home in Oak Bay and officers, after following up on various leads, have reason to believe she may be in the downtown Victoria area.

Victoria PD and all neighbouring police jurisdictions have been notified.

Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties stated police have no reason to believe any foul play has occurred, but would like to connect with Peeling to ensure her well-being.

If you have information on where Peeling currently is call 250-592-2424.