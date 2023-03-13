The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse

Names the result of probe examining records dating back to the ’50s

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.

The Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list of 27 names today following an audit that began in 2020 that looked at documents going back to the 1950s.

Of the men named, all but three are dead.

The order says in a statement that the release of the names is part of the Jesuits’ effort to promote transparency, accountability, justice and healing for survivors of abuse.

In most cases, the abuse came to light after the alleged abuser had died, with some cases never reaching criminal or civil litigation.

In a statement, Rev. Erik Oland says despite the exhaustive review, other names may be added to the list in the future.

RELATED: Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Catholic sex abuseReligion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man shot while trying to get back stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment
Next story
Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Just Posted

Oak Bay officers delivered a tongue lashing last week after two people left an eatery without paying the bill. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pair stiffs Oak Bay restaurant on $120 tab, tracked by police to nearby restaurant

Jim Isacson says he’s saddened by the appeals. ‘They’re doing this off the back of senior citizens.’ (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford mobile home owners fear lost savings after park owner appeals assessments

University of Victoria Vikes local guard Diego Maffia finished with 20 points, two assists and two rebounds in UVic’s final game of the season. (Courtesy APShutter.com)
UVic finishes 4th at U Sports men’s national basketball championships

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Pop-up banner image