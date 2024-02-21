 Skip to content
Jewelry store, north of Nanaimo, smashed up in overnight theft

Nanaimo RCMP were called to Kellers Jewellers on Feb. 21
Karl Yu
Kellers Jewellers in Lantzville suffered a break-and-enter theft the morning of Feb. 21. (Submitted photo)

Thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen from a business north of Nanaimo after an overnight break-and-enter theft.

Police were called to the scene of Kellers Jewellers Ltd. in Lantzville at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, after the front-door alarm was triggered, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

There was a time delay in the alarm being reported, he said, and the front door was smashed, along with cabinets inside the store, with “several thousands of dollars in jewelry taken.”

“Police dog services did not respond, there was a time delay and because of the weather it was not suitable for a track,” said O’Brien. “There was information obtained that a black or green older-model pickup was associated to the scene. It was also seen driving erratically, leaving through Lantzville and last seen turning on Superior Road, then going southbound on the highway.”

RCMP is working to obtain video footage of the suspects and O’Brien said there were three individuals associated to the scene and while their faces were covered, they are believed to be men. Police may release the images to the public to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2024-5551.

