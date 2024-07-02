Jewish teachers file antisemitism complaint, alleging BCTF ‘trauma and fear’

Human rights complaint alleges teachers’ union erasure of Jewish and Zionist voices and opinions

A Vancouver labour lawyer says a group of British Columbia teachers has launched a human rights complaint against their union, saying the BC Teachers’ Federation “has engaged in and enabled antisemitism.”

Paul Pulver, who says he represents BC Teachers Against Antisemitism, filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal over what he calls the “erasure of Jewish and Zionist voices and opinions” within the union and members’ workplaces.

Pulver says in a statement the union’s leadership caused “trauma and fear” among members who have been “intimidated and shamed” by colleagues.

He says the union has “ostracized” the teachers because they’re Jewish or because they hold “currently unpopular views” about Jews, Israel and Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

Pulver says the complaint details more than two dozen examples of antisemitism either caused or enabled by the teachers’ union.

Pulver told Black Press Media that it’s been a really troubling time for the teachers and the BCTF has become an unsafe place for them.

He said he doesn’t expect this to be a quick resolution, pointing to a backlog at the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. The group also hasn’t heard from the teachers’ union yet.

“It’s early days, but it would certainly be welcome news to the group. If the union displayed a renewed willingness to address the concerns that they’ve shared time and time again. To date, that hasn’t happened.”

The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement says the union’s president sent members anti-racism training materials that didn’t mention antisemitism but provided a link to material including a poster that said “Zionists F*ck Off.”

It says the union’s annual general meeting focused on “anti-Jewish and anti-Israel” voices and “excluded, bullied, silenced, and prevented” Jewish teachers from speaking out against “antisemitic motions” proposed at the meeting.

READ ALSO: B.C. teachers’ union denies Holocaust education group status for funding

READ ALSO: Violent acts triple as Canada witnesses aggressive spike in anti-semitism