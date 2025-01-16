Jimmy Pattison to help raise $10 million for new Cowichan hospital gear

Pattison will match all donations up to $5 million

Jimmy Pattison, one of Canada’s leading philanthropists, is partnering with the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation in a campaign to raise up to $10 million to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment for Cowichan’s new hospital, scheduled to open in 2027.

Pattison has agreed to match all donations up to $5 million in the fundraiser, providing a unique opportunity for community members to double the impact of their gifts toward the new approximately $1.5-billion Cowichan District Hospital that is currently under construction on Bell McKinnon Road.

“This is our chance to be a part of creating something truly remarkable for the Cowichan Valley,” said David Robertson, chair of the CDHF.

“This matching campaign gives our community the power to make a hugely impactful and lasting difference. We can help create a world-class healthcare facility that reflects the quality and the spirit of our region.”

Pattison is best known as the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of the Vancouver-based Jim Pattison Group, Canada’s second largest private company, which has divisions in broadcast media, signage, supermarkets, fishing, forestry, agriculture, equipment, manufacturing, recreation, marketing and entertainment.

Robertson said the $5 million-matching campaign is a critical step in meeting the new hospital’s need for the very latest in medical equipment, so that healthcare providers have the tools they need to deliver the most exceptional care to patients.

The CDHF is inviting individuals, families, businesses, and organizations across the Cowichan Valley and beyond to join in this historic campaign.

“Whether through one-time or monthly donations, legacy gifts, estate contributions, naming opportunities, or other fundraising initiatives, every donation brings the foundation closer to its (financial) goal,” Robertson said.

Naomi Low, executive director of the CDHF, highlighted the historic scale of the fundraising campaign.

“We are profoundly grateful to Jimmy Pattison for his visionary leadership and generosity,” said Low. “This is the largest-ever matching campaign in our region, and a chance for our community to come together and really make history. Together, we can ensure that our community will have the most exceptional medical care for generations to come.”

Donations can be made online at www.cdhfoundation.ca, by phone at 250-701-0399, and by mail or in person at at the CDHF’s office at 7233 Trans-Canada Highway, Duncan, B.C., V9L-6B1.