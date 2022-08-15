A career fair, similar to the one pictured here, will take place at Country Club Centre in Nanaimo on Thursday, Aug. 25. (Submitted photo)

A career fair, similar to the one pictured here, will take place at Country Club Centre in Nanaimo on Thursday, Aug. 25. (Submitted photo)

Job fair taking place this month in Nanaimo amidst worker shortage

Career and post-secondary education event takes place Aug. 25 at Country Club Centre

People seeking employment in Nanaimo and elsewhere will find a whole host of opportunities at a job fair later this month.

B.C. Corrections and Black Press Media are presenting the Nanaimo Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at Country Club Centre on Thursday, Aug. 25.

A Government of Canada labour market bulletin at the start of summer noted that B.C. is “experiencing an acute labour shortage in many key sectors.”

Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager, said holding an in-person career fair is viable again.

“When the pandemic hit, we had to pivot to a virtual, online platform to host these events, which worked during the pandemic, but we were eager to get back to in-person because, let’s face it, when you’re sitting behind the computer and looking for a job, it can be difficult, a little daunting,” said Pal. “The face-to-face interactions with businesses and post-secondary schools is very important, not only for employers, but for job seekers as well.”

Those who attend the event will not only have access to potential employers, but also universities and colleges, all of which can be beneficial, explained Pal.

“We hear so many remarkable stories about the connections people make at our career and education events – and how the people they meet and programs they discover open doors to options they hadn’t even considered before,” she said.

The fair takes place at the mall at 3200 North Island Hwy, on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, go to https://events.blackpress.ca/nanaimo/.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 leads to more home-based businesses in Nanaimo


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessEmployment

Previous story
Central Saanich remembers former assistant fire chief Forrest Owens at Saanich Fairgrounds

Just Posted

Firefighters carry the helmet and uniform of Forrest Owens into the RCMP Barn at the Saanich Fairgrounds. Some 800 people joined the memorial service Sunday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich remembers former assistant fire chief Forrest Owens at Saanich Fairgrounds

Oak Bay Sea Rescue trains in the waters off Queens’ park. The local Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue organization hosts an open house Aug. 29 in search of volunteers. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Sea Rescue seeks volunteers to save lives

Nancy Walt will be showing her art at the Persimmon Drive location. (Courtesy of Nancy Walt)
Scattered Artists’ summer home studio tour returns to Saanich

Alejandro Diaz (right) is celebrating his late penalty goal against Halifax on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. Diaz recently transferred to Norway, setting a new club record. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Formerly of Langford’s Pacific FC, Alejandro Diaz scores in first game for new team