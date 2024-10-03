Job losses at Kelowna-based medical technology company owned by Loblaws

Loblaws purchased QHR Technologies in 2016 for $170 million

Some employees at QHR Technologies in Kelowna have been laid off.

Loblaws purchased the electronic medical records platform, through its wholly owned subsidiary Shoppers Drug Mart Inc, in 2016 for $170 million. In a statement to Black Press Media, QHR Technologies stated that this week the company went through a restructuring, impacting less than 10 per cent of staff nationally.

“Although this a relatively small number compared to QHR's 480 person team nationally, we do not take these decisions lightly,” the email stated. “We hope the experience gained at QHR will be a great asset to these individuals.”

The specific number of workers affected in Kelowna was not included in the email, however, the website LinkeIn states there are 160 employees. The email also noted that over the past five years QHR Technologies has grown by over 70 per cent and that is is normal for businesses to expand and contract.

QHR Technologies is one of Canada's largest providers of electronic medical record systems, with over 20,000 physicians on the platform. Its patient app patient has connected over four million individuals to their doctors with data sharing, messaging, appointment booking, and video calls.