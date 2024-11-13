John Horgan tributes plentiful as new NDP MLAs sworn in

Premier David Eby is set to introduce his new cabinet Monday

Former British Columbia premier John Horgan loomed large over the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday for 47 New Democrat members of the legislature, a day after his death.

Songhees Nation elder Butch Dick started the ceremony with a prayer song and offered words of sympathy for the family of Horgan, who died Tuesday at the age of 65 after a third battle with cancer.

Dick said Horgan was a “friend of the people,” while Legislature Clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd paid tribute to Horgan for his service to the people of B.C.

“I feel like he’s here with us,” said Premier David Eby, adding that Horgan would likely be laughing and cheering the loudest.

Eby said he thinks about Horgan’s “amazing work,” and the personal sacrifices he made on behalf of the people of the province.

Langford-Highlands MLA Ravi Parmar wore a Victoria Shamrocks lacrosse team jersey to honour his longtime friend and mentor who was a lacrosse player and faithful follower of the Shamrocks.

Garry Begg, whose 21-vote victory in Surrey-Guildford gave the NDP a one-seat majority government, was given a standing ovation by friends and his NDP colleagues.

The NDP majority in the 93-seat legislature was only confirmed after recounts that took place weeks after the Oct. 19 election.

The B.C. Conservatives won 44 seats, and the Greens two.

Swearing-in ceremonies for the Greens and B.C. Conservatives were held Tuesday at the legislature.

Eby is set to introduce his new cabinet Monday.

He said earlier he would recall the legislature for a short sitting to elect a Speaker.