Red paint was found outside Premier John Horgan’s office Tuesday morning. A sign saying ‘Uphold UNDRIP’ was glued to the window. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Premier John Horgan’s Langford office vandalized with red paint

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

Premier John Horgan’s office in Langford was discovered vandalized with red paint Tuesday morning.

The paint was seen dripping down the side of the front entrance, above the main doors and on the ground in front of the office.

A sign reading, “Uphold UNDRIP” was glued onto one of the windows. UNDRIP stands for the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Staff at the office wouldn’t comment, Black Press Media has reached out to Horgan.

RELATED: B.C. Legislature fountain runs red on fifth day of sit-in

READ MORE: B.C. Legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies (video)

In downtown Victoria, protesters began blocking all entrances to the legislature Tuesday, trying to prevent MLAs, staff and media from entering the building.

The protesters have repeated their demands since occupying the ceremonial entrance of the legislature. They are defying a B.C. Supreme Court injunction to allow construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline from gas fields near Dawson Creek to a new liquefied natural gas export facility at Kitimat.

The project has been approved by the federal and provincial governments, as well as all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route, including the Wet’suwet’en. Protesters reject the courts and elected officials, calling the RCMP enforcement of the injunction an “invasion.”

– with files from Tom Fletcher

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
