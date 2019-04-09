John Muir Elementary School in Sooke will be closed Tuesday due to an accident knocking out power on Monday evening. (Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

Sooke’s John Muir Elementary School closed Tuesday

Monday evening crash on Sooke Road left the school without power

John Muir Elementary School in Sooke will be closed Tuesday due to a crash leaving the school without power.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday and the road was reopened around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Highway 14 reopens Tuesday following Monday night crash

Scott Stinson, superintendent of the Sooke School District, posted Monday evening that families would be able to drop their children off at Sooke Elementary where John Muir staff will supervise.

According to School District 62, buses will pick up as usual and continue on to Sooke Elementary adding it won’t be a normal Tuesday, but it will be fun.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

Just Posted

Highway 14 reopens Tuesday following Monday night crash

Parts of the road were closed overnight

Expect a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday

With a high of 12 C

Three Victoria photographers represent Canada in Four Nations competition

Local photographers capture the beauty of nature

Life, career lessons abound in Broadway classic for local students

Canadian College of Performing Arts looks to tell theatre’s West Side Story

Victoria author back with Dog vs. Ultra Dog kids’ book

Troy Wilson’s Ultra Dog is a twist on our love of superheroes

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Groups believe not having children is a way to cut a person’s carbon footprint

Thought is particularly prevalent in countries like Canada, which have a greater carbon footprint than less developed nations

Budget bill would tighten loophole that encourages irregular border-crossing

The bill would stop anyone who made a refugee claim in the U.S. from making one in Canada

Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Registered counsellor Lynn Gifford and pooch will be based in Vancouver

‘We’re going to be better next year’: Canucks look forward

Players, coaches say more must be done after four straight playoff misses

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Vehicle write-offs near 700 after Trail acid spills

Family Insurance received 600+ claims to date; one-in-three written off due to acid contamination

Most Read