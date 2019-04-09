Sooke’s John Muir Elementary School closed Tuesday

John Muir Elementary School in Sooke will be closed Tuesday due to an accident knocking out power on Monday evening. (Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

John Muir Elementary School in Sooke will be closed Tuesday due to a crash leaving the school without power.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday and the road was reopened around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Scott Stinson, superintendent of the Sooke School District, posted Monday evening that families would be able to drop their children off at Sooke Elementary where John Muir staff will supervise.

According to School District 62, buses will pick up as usual and continue on to Sooke Elementary adding it won’t be a normal Tuesday, but it will be fun.