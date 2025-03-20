B.C.'s troubled Volken recovery centre drops appeal of its closure

Founder of Langley- and Surrey-based recovery centre schedules press conference for next week

The John Volken Academy (JVA) recovery centre has abandoned its challenge of a shutdown order.

A statement issued by the Surrey and Langley-based non-profit on Tuesday, March 18, said JVA "cancelled its appeal with the Community Care and Assisted Living Appeal Board."

Founder John Volken announced a press conference for Tuesday, March 24.

"John Volken has provided over two decades of structured, work-based recovery with proven success," the statement said.

"He set out on a mission to save lives. He is committed to continuing what he started. The current situation is but a hiccup, like many John has faced and overcome throughout his life."

JVA had been appealing the shutdown ruling, and the nine-day hearing was scheduled to start on May 5.

The provincial Ministry of Health said that the JVA "has ceased to be a registered assisted-living residence under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act."

The province did not disclose what had happened to clients who were living at the facility.

Ross Hayward, an assistant deputy minister in the ministry of health, issued the shutdown order following more than two years of wrangling between the government and the JVA over how the residential facility in Surrey, and its farm in Langley, treated clients.

Former clients told the Langley Advance Times the centre made clients work long hours, mostly physical labour, whether they were detoxed or not.

Punishments included "the bench," where people were required to sit alone on a wooden bench for hours, and "speaking bans" that lasted days.