VicPD ask drivers to use alternate route on Nov. 12

Johnson Street Bridge closed early Nov. 12 after a water main burst.

VicPD warn drivers there are major traffic delays after the burst at Tyee and Esquimalt Road, and ask everyone to plan a detour.

They expect delays on the Bay Street Bridge, where traffic is being redirected. Esquimalt Road will also be closed from Catherine Street to the bridge.

VicPD said they do not know how long the road closures will be in place for.

