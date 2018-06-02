The Dynamic Beast crane at work deconstrucing the old Johnson Street Bridge in April. The crane is coming back from June 7-10. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Johnson Street Bridge closures coming as Dynamic Beast returns

The large crane barge will remove the remnants of the Blue Bridge between June 7-10

The demolition of the old Johnson Street Bridge continues. Starting Thursday June 7 the Dynamic Beast crane barge will return to Victoria to remove the remaining pieces of the Blue Bridge. There are four large pieces of steel that still need to be removed, so temporary closures of the new bridge are expected between June 7-June 10.

The crane barge will be parked south of the new bridge, and also block the marine channel.

Anticipated closure times include:

  • June 7 and 8: temporary full bridge closures to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians during necessary crane lifts for approximately one hour between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • June 9 and 10: temporary full bridge closures to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians between7 a.m. and 8 p.m. as necessary for several hours at a time.

For the latest information on the project or to view the live webcam you can visit JohnsonStreetBridge.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Central Saanich teen spreads the word about plastic bags
Next story
Revitalizing indigenous language at heart of Island symposium

Just Posted

Johnson Street Bridge closures coming as Dynamic Beast returns

The large crane barge will remove the remnants of the Blue Bridge between June 7-10

REVIEW: Strong emotions felt in latest Blue Bridge Theatre offering

Local cast, crew do great justice to Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, writes Sheila Martindale

Saanich residents living in a crash zone

Stretch of Maplegrove Road the site on numerous crashes

Teacher shortages cause concerns for September

Difficulties filling specialized positions has left many schools scrambling

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Revitalizing indigenous language at heart of Island symposium

About 100 people from across Vancouver Island attended the event in Nanaimo this week

Many seasons rolled into one for Victoria Cougars head coach

Versatile Suneil Karod winds up hockey campaign sharing in a Royal Bank Cup win

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Most Read