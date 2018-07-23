Johnson Street Bridge to close for planned inspection Tuesday night

Bridge will close at 10 p.m. and reopen at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday

The Johnson Street Bridge will be closed for a planned inspection Tuesday night. (City of Victoria photo)

The Johnson Street Bridge will be temporarily closed this week.

The bridge will close for four hours, starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, for a planned inspection by PCL Constructors Westcoast Ltd., the company which built the bridge span.

Late night #yyjtraffic advisory: the Johnson Street Bridge will be closed and in the raised position Tuesday at 10pm for four hours until 2am Wednesday for a routine inspection https://t.co/6qBjJKDpgM pic.twitter.com/E8MlacOa9s — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) July 23, 2018

The bridge will remain in the upright position while work is underway and will be closed to all traffic, pedestrians and cyclists.

A detour on the Bay Street Bridge (Point Ellice) will be available during the closure.

The bridge is expected to reopen to all traffic at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25.

