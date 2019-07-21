Greater Victoria Green Team volunteers hard at work clearing invasive species in 2018. (Black Press File)

Join North Saanich invasives removal and experience three key benefits

Friends of North Saanich Parks says July 27 clear-up will be rewarding as well as green

There are three great benefits to taking part in an invasive species clear-up, says the Friends of North Saanich Parks community group.

The organization is holding a clear up at Nymph Point Park on Saturday, July 27 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Friends of North Saanich Parks’ mission is to support and sustain the ecosystems in the District’s parks. Executive Director Sharon Hope says there are benefits to joining a volunteer work crew.

ALSO READ: Bumper crops of corn, garlic and berries on Peninsula farms

“There are three main reasons,” she says. “Firstly there are personal health benefits to being outside, it’s been demonstrated that when people are outdoors they have an improved state of mind. Also there is the social aspect. The people who volunteer are really very nice people from all walks of life and then of course there’s the ecological benefits.”

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, lunch, some water and shovels, and meet at the nearby yacht club parking lot on Marina Way.

The main species the group will be targeting is daphne laureola. It is difficult to remove as it has a strong root and so volunteers will need to dig out each plant, instead of clipping. Gloves are recommended as the plant can secrete sap that irritates the skin.

ALSO READ: Views, brews and food on Gulf Islands craft beer cruise

The group is usually very efficient and in Lillian Hoffer Park a number of clear ups has left “two dump trucks worth” of cleared plant matter. Hope says a core group of six people attend most of the clear ups but their ranks can swell to 14 with volunteers dropping by.

For more information email sharonhope@shaw.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau’s former right-hand adviser playing role in Liberal election campaign
Next story
Free-B Film Festival celebrates 20th anniversary

Just Posted

‘More animals could have a chance:’ Victoria Humane Society in desperate need of a home

Animal rescue currently has 163 animals in foster and volunteer homes

Free-B Film Festival celebrates 20th anniversary

Head to Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park to see some family favourites on the big screen

Central Saanich accused of not following Climate Emergency declaration with urgent action

Motion to research climate response options and costs rejected then rescheduled in tense meeting

Join North Saanich invasives removal and experience three key benefits

Friends of North Saanich Parks says July 27 clear-up will be rewarding as well as green

Esquimalt gives six-storey rental complex the green light

A new apartment building is set to go up on Admirals Road

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Fajardo throws 2 touchdowns, Roughriders beat B.C. Lions 38-25

CFL rematch goes next week in Vancouver

Most Read