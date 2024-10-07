Joyride in stolen cop car endangers families in Vancouver park: police

Man arrested after taking off in unattended vehicle during woman in distress call

Vancouver police say a man with more than 50 criminal convictions is back in custody after allegedly stealing a police car and taking it for a ride, endangering bystanders in a park on Sunday.

Police say the cop car was allegedly stolen around 10:45 a.m. after officers were flagged down in East Vancouver to help a woman in distress.

They allege as officers focused on helping the woman, the suspect got into the unattended vehicle and drove it toward a group of families at Templeton Park.

VPD says the 41-year-old “prolific offender” was arrested about three minutes after the car was stolen.

Police say the suspect was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries after being apprehended by a police dog.

Police say they are recommending multiple charges for theft, possession of stolen property and driving offences.

VPD spokesman Steve Addison says they expect the courts to take this very seriously since the “reckless and criminal” behaviour could have killed or seriously injured people.