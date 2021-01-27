A new daycare at Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre is slated to open in September. (Rendering courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)

A new daycare at Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre is slated to open in September. (Rendering courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)

Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre brings daycare centre to Colwood

New centre to offer 80 spaces come September

A new childcare centre in Colwood is welcome news, especially in a community undergoing rapid population growth.

West Shore Parks & Recreation’s renovation of the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre includes nearly 100 new spaces once complete this fall.

“We see the need and were fortunate enough to receive grant funding for more childcare space and to renovate underused space. We needed to refurbish the second storey, and this will add 10,000 sq. ft. to the building,” said Geoff Welham, manager of recreation for West Shore Parks and Recreation (WSPR).

Plans include an outdoor playground, commercial teaching kitchen, and program rooms to accommodate 24 full-time daycare spaces, 30 new preschool spaces for children 30 months to five years, and 40 after school care spaces.

Funding for the $3.8 million centre, scheduled to open in September, was provided by the BC Ministry of Children and Family Development and the Union 0f British Columbia Municipalities.

READ ALSO: New childcare spaces coming soon as residents move into affordable housing in Langford

Nicky Brown, community recreation co-ordinator for WSPR said the organization’s Move.Learn. Play-based philosophy will be applied through all of the new childcare programs.

“The aim is to give children the motivation, confidence and skills to be active for life,” she said.”

Registration for preschool and after school begins in February, with priority given to families currently registered. Registration for new after school care families looking for full-time care begins on Feb. 22, and on March 22 for new preschool families.

WSPR also relocated the pottery studio from The Q Centre to Centennial Centre for Arts, Culture and Community. The new studio at 2805 Carlow Rd. is spacious and features a dedicated hand-building area, multiple wheel stations, a separate glazing room, and three kilns. Some of the programs offered include Open Studio Time, adult programs, private and semi-private lessons, school-age programs, Home Learners Pottery.

Centennial Centre, which offers a variety of recreational arts programming, includes a dance studio, Aspiring Artists Arts Studio, a kitchen, multi-purpose rooms, and meeting spaces. There is plenty of parking available, with access to the neighbouring playground, water spray park, ball diamonds, and public washrooms.

The swimming pool at Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre opened on Jan. 20 following a 10-month closure. Reservations are required to ensure physical distancing and allow for additional cleaning protocols.

Pool access includes options for lane, leisure and family swimming lessons, Aquafit, and access to the hot tub.

For more information on program details, the pottery studio, schedules, registration, and COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit westshorerecreation.ca.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Childcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria
Next story
Mountain bikers lining up for Hartland’s newest trail

Just Posted

Keygan Power with brother Quintin and mom Allison while camping the weekend before Keygan’s brain hemorrhage on Aug. 2, 2020. (Photo Allison Power)
Saanich teen ‘locked inside,’ regaining speech after severe brain hemorrhage

16-year-old suffers traumatic loss of function, still plays a mean game of chess

A new daycare at Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre is slated to open in September. (Rendering courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)
Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre brings daycare centre to Colwood

New centre to offer 80 spaces come September

The Maritime Museum of British Columbia’s Float the Boat fundraiser campaign is underway. The goal is to raise $25,000 in donations to help with the cost of running virtual programs and onsite operations. (Courtesy Maritime Museum of B.C.)
Maritime Museum of B.C. looks to Float the Boat in Victoria

Fundraiser proceeds will support multitude of virtual programs and onsite operations

Local cyclist Max McCulloch catches air off a jump in the newly redesigned Organ Donor trail at Mount Work mountain biking park. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Mountain bikers lining up for Hartland’s newest trail

Revamped black diamond run ‘what the community needed’

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer and robber at large after failing to return to facility, warn Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

(Twitter/Ateachersaurus) The Pachena Bay shoreline in 2013. (Twitter/Ateachersaurus)
This week in history: 9.0 magnitude quake struck under what is now called Vancouver Island

According to First Nations elders, the 9.0-magnitude quake in 1700 CE kick-started a tsunami

(Pixabay)
B.C. teacher gets one-day suspension after ‘aggressively’ throwing dumbbell at student

Documents show the weight would have hit the student if they didn’t catch it

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
B.C. ramping up screening for faster-spreading COVID-19 ‘variants of concern’

B.C. has sequenced about 11,000 COVID-positive samples since last February

Shown is Quality Foods at 319 Island Highway in Parksville. The Island-based grocery chain announced on Jan. 25 it made a $2-per-hour pay premium, implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, permanent. (Mandy Moraes photo)
COVID-19: Quality Foods makes $2-per-hour employee pay premium permanent

Island-based grocery chain had extended increase twice in 2020

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested a prolific offender who is now facing more than 40 charges. (Black Press file photo)
‘Priority offender’ arrested in Cowichan Valley faces more than 40 charges

Tyler Elrix, 37, had a history of evading police; was ordered not to be in Vancouver Island

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

Most Read