Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre brings daycare centre to Colwood

A new daycare at Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre is slated to open in September. (Rendering courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)

A new childcare centre in Colwood is welcome news, especially in a community undergoing rapid population growth.

West Shore Parks & Recreation’s renovation of the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre includes nearly 100 new spaces once complete this fall.

“We see the need and were fortunate enough to receive grant funding for more childcare space and to renovate underused space. We needed to refurbish the second storey, and this will add 10,000 sq. ft. to the building,” said Geoff Welham, manager of recreation for West Shore Parks and Recreation (WSPR).

Plans include an outdoor playground, commercial teaching kitchen, and program rooms to accommodate 24 full-time daycare spaces, 30 new preschool spaces for children 30 months to five years, and 40 after school care spaces.

Funding for the $3.8 million centre, scheduled to open in September, was provided by the BC Ministry of Children and Family Development and the Union 0f British Columbia Municipalities.

Nicky Brown, community recreation co-ordinator for WSPR said the organization’s Move.Learn. Play-based philosophy will be applied through all of the new childcare programs.

“The aim is to give children the motivation, confidence and skills to be active for life,” she said.”

Registration for preschool and after school begins in February, with priority given to families currently registered. Registration for new after school care families looking for full-time care begins on Feb. 22, and on March 22 for new preschool families.

WSPR also relocated the pottery studio from The Q Centre to Centennial Centre for Arts, Culture and Community. The new studio at 2805 Carlow Rd. is spacious and features a dedicated hand-building area, multiple wheel stations, a separate glazing room, and three kilns. Some of the programs offered include Open Studio Time, adult programs, private and semi-private lessons, school-age programs, Home Learners Pottery.

Centennial Centre, which offers a variety of recreational arts programming, includes a dance studio, Aspiring Artists Arts Studio, a kitchen, multi-purpose rooms, and meeting spaces. There is plenty of parking available, with access to the neighbouring playground, water spray park, ball diamonds, and public washrooms.

The swimming pool at Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre opened on Jan. 20 following a 10-month closure. Reservations are required to ensure physical distancing and allow for additional cleaning protocols.

Pool access includes options for lane, leisure and family swimming lessons, Aquafit, and access to the hot tub.

For more information on program details, the pottery studio, schedules, registration, and COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit westshorerecreation.ca.

