 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Judge issues $1,500 fine in Qualicum Beach crash that killed Alberni woman

2023 collision with a motorcycle left a woman dead, husband injured
Neil Corbett
Neil Corbett
nanaimocourthouse2
The courts in Nanaimo.Gordon Hatch/Special to The News

A Maple Ridge woman has been found guilty of driving with undue care and attention in a fatal accident on Vancouver Island.

The 35-year-old was handed a $1,500 fine at the Nanaimo Law Courts on March 31.

The collision happened on Sept. 2, 2023 at Qualicum Beach. Deb Walton of Port Alberni was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her husband Carl when they were hit by a left-turning vehicle as they entered an intersection.

The bike struck the front passenger side of the Maple Ridge woman's car, and Deb Walton was thrown over top the Maple Ridge woman's car. The 61-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. Her husband, the motorcycle driver, was thrown into the car, and was also injured.

The car driver stayed at the scene and called 911. Police ruled out alcohol and speeding as factors in the crash. The judge declined to give the guilty party a driving suspension.

 

Neil Corbett

About the Author: Neil Corbett

I have been a journalist for more than 30 years, the past decade with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
Read more

More News

B.C. winery says it's easier to sell to the US than to other provinces
B.C. winery says it's easier to sell to the US than to other provinces
'Milestone': First LNG carrier arrives in B.C. for crucial Kitimat testing
'Milestone': First LNG carrier arrives in B.C. for crucial Kitimat testing
Jurassic Parking Lot: 'Dinosaur' ticketed for riding in trunk of B.C. car
Jurassic Parking Lot: 'Dinosaur' ticketed for riding in trunk of B.C. car