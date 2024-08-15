B.C. judge orders Canada's last pro-Palestine university encampment dismantled

Protesters are given 72 hours to clear the encampment

After a three-day civil hearing, a judge has ordered the removal of the Palestine solidarity encampment at Vancouver Island University.

Justice Michael Stephens delivered his decision on the civil case on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the law court in Vancouver, calling VIU's original request "over-broad," but agreed to an interim injunction for 150 days on the grass quad area, where the encampment currently resides.

VIU’s encampment, which recently passed 100 days, is Canada’s last university solidarity encampment for Palestine amid the ongoing global conflict.

"VIU has a strong case based on the common law of trespass and the defendants do not have a strong argument in defence," Stephens said.

The over-broad nature stems from a part of the order requested, a curfew across the entire campus from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., that would only exclude students going to and from dormitories.

“There is no evidence before me of an encampment involving the defendants other than on the grass quad area, nor does VIU’s evidence complain of conduct of the defendants from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. other than the overnight camping in the encampment.”

He pointed out that the university’s own library closes at midnight, which would take place an hour after the curfew would take effect.

“One of the representative defendants deposes that, quoted, ‘it’s common that I see students gathered on and using the campus after 11 p.m. and early in the morning.’ ‘Lots of people from the community use the stairs on campus running and training before 7 a.m.’”

Stephens also rejected VIU's request to retrieve funds from the protesters and allow police enforcement terms.

“The defendants include VIU students, among others, and I am not satisfied police enforcement terms are necessary at this time noting there is no evidence that it would be unlikely that the injunction would otherwise be complied with without enforcement terms.”

The defence’s argument, that the Charter applies to the university, where protesters have a right of free expression was also rejected.

Stephens said he had strong doubts about the strength of the defendants' argument applying to VIU.

"The Charter may apply to an organization if the organization is part of the apparatus of government or if the organization is implementing a specific government program or policy…,” Stephens explained. “VIU is a special purpose teaching university, however the university is not statutorily designated to be, for all purposes, an agent of the government. Instead section 48 of the University Act signals independence from the minister.”

Per the interim injunction, protesters have 72 hours to clear the encampment.