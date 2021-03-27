Fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown during a bail hearing in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in this courtroom sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/La Liberte Manitoba, Tadens Mpwene - POOL

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown during a bail hearing in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in this courtroom sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/La Liberte Manitoba, Tadens Mpwene - POOL

Judge rejects fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s appeal of decision that denied him bail

The Canadian fashion leader, facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the U.S., will remain in jail

A Canadian fashion leader facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States will remain in jail after an unsuccessful attempt to appeal an earlier ruling that denied him bail.

The decision released Friday said Peter Nygard’s detention is necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice, especially given the extreme nature and scope of the allegations.

Justice Jennifer Pfuetzner of the Manitoba Court of Appeal wrote the allegations “paint a picture of criminal conduct that was planned, financed and executed on a staggering scale.”

Nygard was arrested in December under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.

Authorities there accuse the 79-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

Justice Shawn Greenberg first denied Nygard’s bail in February, citing concerns that he would contact witnesses if released.

Nygard’s lawyers presented an augmented release plan during an appeal hearing last week. It included monitoring all emails and text messages.

The plan, as told to court, also involved an in-home security guard and 24-hour video surveillance.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan told court his client denied all the allegations and posed no risk if released.

He said Nygard’s health was rapidly deteriorating behind bars and he would be at significant risk if he contracted COVID-19.

Federal prosecutors argued that Nygard has the finances and personnel available to assist him in obstructing justice.

Pfuetzner said the new bail plan did not materially address the flaws that the original judge was concerned about.

“The application judge was rightly concerned that others would act on behalf of the respondent to contact witnesses and victims.”

Court has heard that Nygard is kept alone in a cell meant for three prisoners at Headingley Correction Centre outside Winnipeg. There is a television and phone in the cell and he has access to a diet for diabetics.

A formal extradition request from the U.S. was received by Canadian authorities in February. It details the accounts of seven alleged victims who are expected to testify in a criminal trial in that country.

There is a publication ban on any information that could identify the complainants or witnesses.

The women allege their livelihoods and their movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard. They say it was coerced through financial means or physical force.

U.S. prosecutors have said text messages and emails support the allegations.

Justice Canada said in an email that a pretrial hearing for the extradition case is scheduled for next month.

Nygard is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.

Co-counsel in that suit, Greg Gutzler, said keeping Nygard locked up was the right decision.

“Nygard and his accomplices have an established track record of subverting justice by intimidating and tampering with witnesses,” Gutzler said.

Nygard founded his fashion company in Winnipeg in 1967. It grew from a partial stake in a women’s garment manufacturer to a brand name sold in stores around the world.

Nygard stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police raided his offices in New York City in February 2020.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHAC head says Privacy Act prevents explanation for firing of two scientists
Next story
Sidney council narrowly approves funding for business development manager

Just Posted

Mural painting of Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry on Government Street in downtown Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health issues warning following significant jump in COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds

Health authority calls for adherence to public safety orders, avoiding indoor gatherings

Sidney council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (SBIA) to create a business development manager. (Black Press Media File)
Sidney council narrowly approves funding for business development manager

Debate before 4-3 vote revolves around questions of accountability, effectiveness

A rendering shows the view of the proposed 59-unit condo building on Raymond Street South. (Image via Koka Architecture and Design Inc.)
Controversial condos rejected by Saanich council in tight vote

Raymond Street South proposal opposed by residents wanting to preserve public assembly zoning

West Shore RCMP has four officers specially trained as Drug Recognition Experts. The required training to receive this title is a three-week intensive course, which West Shore Cst. John Taylor completed three years ago. (Photo courtesy of the RCMP)
A glimpse into the role of a Drug Recognition Expert at West Shore RCMP

Police department has four officers specially trained in drug recognition

North Saanich Municipal Hall. The District released its annual report last week. (Peninsula News Review)
North Saanich cuts proposed tax increase to 2.84 per cent

Coun. Brett Smyth tells residents to ‘suck it up’ when it comes to taxes

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Body discovered in front of Port Alberni building

RCMP cordon off portion of street in city’s south side

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Art Aronson went to school at Thetis Island Elementary and Chemainus Secondary before taking radio training. (Photo by webmeisterBud.com)
Art Aronson: From the shores of Chemainus to the radio waves of Victoria

Radio’s Work of Art a coup for The Q when he’s in the Zone

Dan LaRocque visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
Podcast: Protect yourself online with some expert tips on security, digital literacy

Vancouver Island’s Dan LaRocque helps seniors and others safely navigate the internet

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Most Read