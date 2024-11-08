 Skip to content
Judicial recount complete: Conservative Loewen the MLA for Kelowna-Centre

The Supreme Court of British Columbia has officially declared Kristina Loewen the MLA for the Kelowna-Centre
The Supreme Court of British Columbia has officially declared B.C. Conservative Kristina Loewen the elected MLA for the Kelowna-Centre riding.

A judicial recount was ordered for the Kelowna-Centre and Surrey-Guildford ridings on Oct. 30, two days after the results of the 2024 Provincial Election were announced.

The Kelowna-Centre riding election results revealed that a margin of 40 votes, which is less than 1/500 of the total ballots cast, separated Loewen from the B.C. Conservative Party, from Loyal Wooldridge who ran for the B.C. NDP.  

After a day and a half of judicial recount tabulations at the Trinity Church in Kelowna, Justice Alison J. Beames of the Supreme Court of British Columbia – who oversaw the recount – officially declared Loewen elected.

Under the Election Act, there is a two-day appeal period before Justice Beames can issue a certificate of results to the District Electoral Officer for Kelowna Centre. The appeal period will expire on November 12.

The judicial recount has also been completed in Surrey-Guildford, with B.C. NDP Garry Begg nabbed the victory by 22 votes.

 

 

 

 

