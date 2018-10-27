Municipal election

Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election

Ballots cast for mayor in the small community of Peachland, B.C., will be counted again by hand on Monday to verify a tie, after a provincial court judge gave the green light to a judicial recount.

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election.

READ MORE: B.C. town’s mayoral race a tie, come down to luck of the draw

Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Gough was initially declared the winner by just one vote over Fortin but an election official had reported that one ballot was not properly fed when a voting machine jammed.

If the tie is confirmed, the district’s chief election officer Polly Palmer says the winner must be determined by a provincial court judge drawing lots.

The process is similar to drawing a name from a hat.

The judicial recount was approved Friday and will take place at the Peachland Community Centre.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations
Next story
B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Just Posted

Possible child abduction attempt in Langford leaves parents and SD62 on high alert

West Shore RCMP are investigating the incident

Fewer Americans are visiting British Columbia

Wildfires blamed for drop in overnight visitors from the United States

Halloween horrors sprouting up all over Vancouver Island

Your Vancouver Island guide to spooky fun and ghoulish glory

Hundreds of downtown Victoria businesses to participate in Pumpkin Pursuit

Jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating are coming to the downtown area

Province announces new urgent care centre in Langford

New centre will provide approximately 5,300 residents with a family doctor

Meet B.C.’s oldest practicing lawyer

98-year-old still drives an hour to and from Victoria law firm every day

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

VIDEO: B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election

Party bus regulations overdue, says B.C. mom who’s advocated for changes

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Port Hardy police say girls made up knifepoint abduction story

Police plan no further action after report confirmed false

Most Read